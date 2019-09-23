EG officer accused of sexting DUI suspect, and threatening ex-girlfriend resigns

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Greenwich police officer has resigned following a 17-month period when he was arrested for DUI, suspended for sexting a woman he’d just arrested, and this month, accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend.

East Greenwich Police Chief Colonel Stephen Brown said Scott Cole, 31, submitted a letter of resignation Friday.

He does not qualify for any severance pay or pension, Chief Brown said.

Cole is due in court later this month for a restraining order that alleges he used his cell phone and social media to transmit several harassing messages over the past month to his former live-in girlfriend.

The alleged victim’s statement included several quoted messages that she said were sent since Aug. 17 that included profanity and a racial slur meant to refer to Hispanics.

“You like [racial slur deleted] now,” she claims Cole wrote in one message. “Take my gun and eat it.”

Cole was ordered not to have any contact with her for a period of up to three years and told to surrender all firearms within 72 hours of receiving the order.

Earlier this month, Rhode Island State Police Captain John Alfred confirmed the agency is investigating a cyberstalking case involving an East Greenwich police officer but said he could not release the name at that time.

Cole’s scrapes with the law started a DUI arrest in West Warwick in April 2018.

He served an alternate one-year sentence in that case through the state Veterans Court.

In August 2018, Cole was suspended with pay after a 27-year-old woman claimed he solicited sex from her after sending a lewd picture hours after he arrested her for DUI.

Cole returned to duty in May after the town dropped the attempt to terminate him by reaching what was called a “confidential agreement” that the town solicitor said protected East Greenwich if anything went wrong “in the future.”

Cole has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

