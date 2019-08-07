East Greenwich officer accused in sex video cyberstalking case ordered to stay away from accuser

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A veteran East Greenwich police officer accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend with a sex video and text messages was ordered to stay away from her and surrender his firearms for three years.

Humberto Montalban, 58, of West Warwick, was placed on administrative leave two weeks ago after he was charged with misdemeanor domestic cyberstalking and cyberharassment for allegedly threatening to ruin the “professional reputation” of his ex-girlfriend after their relationship ended.

A three-year restraining order was granted to the woman Tuesday in Providence District Court, where Montalban was also ordered to hand over his firearms within 24 hours.

The order includes an exception that allows a police officer to carry a department-issued firearm while on duty.

Montalban’s attorney, Charles Calenda, said the order “was based on one side of the story.” He would not comment on how many firearms Montalban has or whether or not he has surrendered them yet.

In June, Montalban’s accuser told East Greenwich and state police that after they broke up, he harassed her with text messages that included a screenshot from a video of the couple engaged in a sex act.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the accuser said she “shared a personal image” with Montalban several years ago. But according to the document, “any other explicit images of her that Montalban might have taken would have been taken without her knowledge or consent.”

Montalban allegedly sent several short messages after transmitting the video, including one with the alleged victim’s parents’ phone number.

Those and other texts were perceived by investigators as a threat Montalban would “ruin her professional reputation by sharing explicit videos or images with her colleagues or parents.”

One set of texts included in the affidavit showed the woman pleading with Montalban not to share the video and information about their relationship.

“Bert, please,” one text said. “Please don’t do this.”

She later wrote, “I’m sorry.”

“You will be!” Montalban responded.

Montalban is due in court for arraignment next Friday.

When asked if the East Greenwich Police Department is considering terminating Montalban, Chief Stephen Brown said the department will complete its internal investigation after the case is adjudicated.

Before he was put on leave, Montalban served as a resource officer at Cole Middle School, where students called him “Officer Bert.”

Montalban had worked for the Warwick Police Department for 25 years before he was hired in East Greenwich about 10 years ago.

