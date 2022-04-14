PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lifespan president and CEO Dr. Timothy Babineau is stepping down at the end of May, marking a monumental shift in leadership at the state’s largest hospital group.

The Lifespan Board of Directors announced Thursday they had accepted the Babineau’s resignation, saying the hospital’s top executive would stay on as a consultant through the end of September.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook