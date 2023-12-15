PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The top doctor at the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital has resigned, becoming the latest in a string of chief medical officers to get hired and then quickly leave the troubled facility in recent years.

Dr. Katharine Woods, who only became chief medical officer in April, submitted a letter of resignation on Dec. 1 to Louis Cerbo, acting director of the R.I. Department of Behavioral Health, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, which oversees Eleanor Slater.

In her letter, Woods ticked off a list of things she felt proud about from her short stint, including helping get the hospital accredited with regulators and bringing in a new physicians contract.

Woods also noted she arrived in the wake of Eleanor Slater spinning off one of its Cranston facilities to create the R.I. State Psychiatric Hospital, a standalone facility. Eleanor Slater has kept two other facilities in Cranston, along with its standalone long-term care facility in Burrillville.

“I appreciate having been a member of this team working on behalf of the people of the State of Rhode Island,” Woods wrote.

Despite the cordial tone of the letter, however, it’s clear there was some type of breakdown in the relationship between Woods and leadership, although she did not provide specifics.

“After our discussions, it is clear that this is not a mutual best fit for myself or the organization for the long run, as sad as it will be to leave the coworkers and staff with whom I work most closely everyday and as much as I remain dedicated to healthcare provided for the public good,” Woods wrote in the letter.

State spokesperson Randal Edgar declined to comment on what Woods and Cerbo discussed, and instead provided a copy of a separate message Woods sent to departmental staff Friday morning.

“I can confidently call 2023 a successful year for us,” she wrote.

“However, after much consideration and discussion, I will be moving forward with exploring new opportunities for myself in 2024,” she added.

Woods — who’d previously served as chief medical officer of Arizona State Hospital — is one of several people who has served in the role of top doctor at Eleanor Slater since July 2021.

That was when Dr. Brian Daly resigned and accused the state of trying to drive the hospital back toward old ways of operations that he claimed led to patient abuse.

Dr. Suzanne Bornsche then stepped in on an interim basis until the state appointed Dr. Elinore McCance-Katz in fall 2021. McCance-Katz lasted less than a year, stepping down in July 2022, saying she wanted to spend more time than her family. Dr. Sue Ferranti became interim chief medical officer until the hospital appointed Woods in April.

The inability to maintain stability in the hospital’s top ranks has been one of many issues at Eleanor Slater in recent years. The state’s creation of the standalone psychiatric hospital came after years of public officials playing the equivalent of three-card monte with its patient mix to ensure it always remained eligible for federal funds that help cover the facility’s high costs.

But that strategy blew up in 2019 after a whistleblower raised concerns, claiming the practice pressured hospital officials to aggressively discharge psychiatric patients while simultaneously keeping long-term patients hospitalized unnecessarily in violation of federal law.

Federal funding resumed for Eleanor Slater after the state moved to create the standalone psychiatric hospital, a decision widely recognized as a positive step toward encouraging officials not to play games with the hospital’s patient mix.

Edgard said Dr. Ferranti would return to serve as interim chief medical officer as the department searches for Woods’ replacement.

“We are engaged in a national serve and hope to have the position filled by summer 2024,” Edgard wrote in an email. “Interviews with three CMO candidates have been scheduled and additional candidates will be reviewed if needed.”

Woods said her last day will be Jan. 5.

“I wish you and the hospital nothing but the best in service of those most vulnerable against us in our community,” she wrote in her resignation letter.