DLT: Thousands now claiming ID theft in unemployment fraud scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The R.I. Dept. of Labor and Training said they have received 2,000 complaints by people who claim their identity was unlawfully being used to file a false unemployment claim.

Target 12 has learned investigators are examining whether the identify theft is tied to the massive breach of personal data at credit firm Equifax in 2017, where nearly 150 million Americans were affected.

Ellen Martin said she received a letter in the mail last week from the DLT informing her that her jobless benefits had been approved.

“I called my boss right away and said ‘hey we’re going to let me know that you laid me off?'” she recalled. “He’s like, ‘what are you talking about?'”

“Then the reality slap realizing that this is a big deal,” she said.

Jennifer Grace is in the same situation. Though the fraudulent claim was flagged by the human resources department at her place of employment.

“I was scared that they know other things about me,” Grace said. “If [DLT] processes the claim, where was this money going to go because clearly it’s not going into my bank account.”

DLT Director Scott Jensen said last week that they had received hundreds of claims of fraud, that number rose to 2,000 by Tuesday. Target 12 has learned the state has paid money to fraudsters, but Angelika Pellegrino, a DLT spokesperson said “it’s too soon to tell” how much was taken.

“We’re working collaboratively with law enforcement right now to determine the scope of the scheme,” she wrote in an email.

“The scope of the COVID-19 pandemic is massive, and so is the unemployment insurance program’s vulnerability to imposter fraud,” she said. “Imposter fraud occurs when someone’s personal information has been compromised in another context and used to obtain unemployment benefits fraudulently.”

Martin said over the weekend she began hearing from others who were also victims.

“So many stories of ‘oh this happened to my father, this happened to my friend, it’s happened to my wife,” she said. “So apparently it’s pretty widespread.”

Pellegrino said for those who suspect they are a victim of unemployment fraud, to email them at: dlt.investigations@dlt.ri.gov. Rhode Islanders may also contact the State Police Financial Crimes Unit at financialcrimes@risp.gov or the FBI Providence Field Office at (401) 272-8310

For Grace, she is concerned her situation may have an immediate impact on her situation, because she was about to file for unemployment benefits after she saw her hours at work reduced.

“I was thinking great, now how am I going to put in a claim because they’re going to think it’s fraud and I’m putting in the legitimate claim,” she said

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook

Kim Kalunian contributed to this report

