FALL RIVER, Mass. — Disgraced former Fall River police officer Michael Pessoa, who’s been in prison since June, has pleaded guilty in two more excessive force and civil rights cases.

Target 12 has confirmed Pessoa entered the plea agreement last week ahead of one of them set to begin trial this month. The former veteran police officer was first sentenced in June after a jury found him guilty of beating a man in 2019 and then lying about in a report.

After entering into the plea agreement last week, Pessoa was sentenced to at least 1 1/2 years in prison, which will be served at the same time as his prior sentence. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III and his office had unsuccessfully argued for a harsher sentence of five to seven years in the previous case.

But he nonetheless said he was pleased Pessoa pleaded guilty and “accepted responsibility for assaulting and violating the civil rights of multiple victims.”

“Unfortunately the defendant engaged in a pattern of conduct involving repeated abuse of his authority and use of excessive force against members of the public,” Quinn said in a statement.

The latest cases were tied to separate incidents involving two men, including Carlos Roldan, who accused Pessoa and others of using excessive force and breaking his leg during an arrest. Fall River agreed to pay $225,000 to settle a separate civil rights lawsuit filed by Roldan.

The second case stemmed from 2018 when Pessoa arrested Aliecer Rodriguez. The official police report accused Rodriguez of disorderly conduct, ignoring commands and resisting arrest. But grand jury testimony a year later — first revealed by Target 12 — showed Pessoa’s commanding officer testified under oath that the arrest report didn’t match video he’d reviewed.

Rodriguez, a lifelong Fall River resident, told the same grand jury he was taken to the ground and beaten by Pessoa for recording the interaction on his phone.

“I’m not sure if it was a hand or a knee but it was against my neck, and it kept pressing my face in a sense towards the ground,” Rodriguez told the grand jury. “And I was like, ‘You’re hurting me. You’re hurting me.’ And he just kept putting more pressure and more pressure.”

An attorney representing Pessoa during the trial earlier this year did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. Pessoa’s plea agreement was first reported by The Fall River Herald.

“Sadly, the defendant’s conduct can undermine people’s confidence in the police,” Quinn said. “However, his conduct in these cases is not reflective of the vast majority of officers who are doing a very difficult job to protect the public.”