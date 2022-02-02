DHS interim director resigning amid staffing turmoil

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The interim director of the R.I. Department of Human Services is stepping down at the end of the month, Gov. Dan McKee’s office announced Wednesday.

The governor’s office named Celia Blue as the interim leader of DHS back on May 14, following the resignation of the previous director, Courtney Hawkins. At the time, the administration indicated Blue would serve as the interim director while candidates were interviewed to permanently fill the position, but a permanent director has not been named.

Matt Sheaff, a spokesperson for McKee, said Blue “is leaving to pursue an opportunity with a nonprofit organization that she helped to establish in Massachusetts.”

Sheaff said the search is continuing for a permanent DHS director, but in the meantime the agency will be led on an acting basis by Yvette Mendes, who is currently chief of staff in the R.I. Executive Office of Human Services, following Blue’s departure.

Target 12 first reported in December that some Rhode Islanders were waiting months to get approval from DHS for their applications for federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

In January, Target 12 obtained data showing the number of SNAP recipients statewide dropped since 2020, despite nationwide demand increasing.

Rafael Martinez, president of Local 2882, a union that represents workers at DHS, said at the time that a lack of staff at DHS was likely behind the long wait, telling Target 12 the agency had lost 50 employees since 2019 and hadn’t replaced them.

DHS then announced on Jan. 18 it would resume all in-person services after being closed for most in-person services for nearly two years.

Blue had previously served as the chief of staff and deputy director of DHS under Hawkins and her predecessor, Eric Beane. Before joining DHS, Blue was chief of staff at the R.I. Department of Transportation, and prior to coming to Rhode Island she served as registrar of motor vehicles in Massachusetts.

Eli Sherman and Ted Nesi contributed to this report.