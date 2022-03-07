CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — In order to pass vehicle inspection in Rhode Island, a license plate must meet several state requirements, including being able to see the license plate clearly from 60 feet away, or else the car can fail inspection.

Jeremy Tung said his license plates were only a couple years old and was shocked when his car failed inspection because his rear license plate was peeling in February.

“Why should I have to pay another $32.50 to buy new plates from the state, when the state is providing plates that don’t even meet the standards that they require to pass?” said Tung.

Greg Costa inspects cars at Safeway Oil Change and Automotive Services in Cranston. He estimates at least a dozen vehicles a week fail to pass inspection because of an issue with the license plate.

“The plates that the state makes do not hold up to New England weather,” he said.

Costa said if there is a chip in the plate, road salt can start to get behind the laminate and the plate will start to peel.

“Unfortunately, doing state inspections we are the bearer of bad news and that is one of the worst parts of doing the job,” he said.

Tung believes having to purchase a new plate is a money grab from the state, but Bud Craddock, the administrator of the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles, disagrees.

“People are responsible for their plates. it’s similar to when you own property — you are responsible for shoveling your side walk,” said Craddock.

The state is in the process of phasing out the well-known wave license plates and will begin issuing new ones. First, people in Rhode Island will vote on the best design and the lucky winner will see their artwork displayed on cars for years to come.

Craddock could not confirm if the plates would be better quality than the ones currently on the road.

“I would say better technology — but slightly different,” he said.

Here is the official list of what can cause a sticker rejection for a license plate: