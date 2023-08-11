PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Court records obtained by Target 12 show that police were able to recover thousands of dollars connected to a Federal Hill bank heist after raiding a storage unit in North Providence last month.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the Mineral Spring Avenue facility after learning that money stolen from Santander Bank on June 29 was being stored there.

A little more than $24,000 was found inside a safe that police pulled from the unit, according to court documents. Police said that leaves nearly $464,000 still unaccounted for.

Last month, Target 12 learned detectives searched the home of a bank employee just days after the robbery and discovered more than $6,000 in cash. Police haven’t said if that money was part of the nearly half-million dollars stolen in June.

At the time, police told Target 12 that while there were persons of interest, no charges had been filed.

The heist has been described by law enforcement as sophisticated and planned.

The suspects snuck out the back door within three minutes of entering the building, court records show. Two suspects could then be seen walking across the parking lot with a suitcase and a white bag before getting into a gray sedan.

Police have been tight-lipped about the investigation.

No suspects or arrests have been announced.

Alexandra Leslie (aleslie@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and Facebook.

Kate Wilkinson and Jacqui Gomersall contributed to this report.