Detective: Possible murder weapon in death of elderly Woonsocket woman discovered

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A potentially major development in the investigation into the 2016 murder of a Woonsocket woman was revealed during the suspect’s bail hearing Tuesday.

Matthew Dusseault, 22, was arrested last year and indicted in January for allegedly murdering 81-year old Constance Gauthier.

During the bail hearing Tuesday, Woonsocket Police Det. Anthony Conetta told the court a possible murder weapon was recovered about six days ago and is currently being tested.

Conetta testified the weapon was discovered in a former Woonsocket residence of Dusseault that had previously been searched.

During the hearing on Tuesday, defense attorneys expressed frustration that they had not heard about the new development.

According to police, Gauthier was stabbed more than 60 times in 2016 inside her Woonsocket home.

The state is seeking life without parole.

Judge Richard Raspallo is expected to make a ruling in the case next Tuesday.

During the first day of the bail hearing last Wednesday, R.I. Department of Health DNA lab supervisor Carla Lupino revealed details about the DNA discovered on a handful of 46 pieces of evidence that were examined.

Lupino told the court what’s known as “touch DNA” — which is typically skin cells — was found in blood drops collected from the dresser and nightstand drawers and a jewelry box in Gauthier’s bedroom.

Gauthier’s body was found under a mattress in the room within a few feet of the furniture.

“Both Constance Gauthier and Mathew Dusseault’s DNA were included in that mixture (of DNA),” Lupino told the court.

When questioned on day one of the hearings last month by the defense, however, Lupino said other evidence contained the DNA of two other males who have not been identified.

Touch DNA can last for years, she added, potentially supporting a claim made by Dusseault’s mother Paula Gauthier. She told Target 12 her family is related to Constance Gauthier and her son had been in the house several times over the years.

When prosecutors asked if touch DNA could remain on items like the jewelry box and furniture for years, Lupino acknowledged microscopic evidence like skin cells would likely last longer on certain surfaces.

Gauthier’s neighbor Tyler Grenon, 25, was also arrested for the murder, but a grand jury earlier this year indicted only Dusseault.

The murder charge against Grenon was dismissed without prejudice in January due to “insufficient evidence to proceed,” according to a court document. (When a case is dismissed without prejudice, it allows the prosecution to file another complaint in the crime.)

Grenon has denied any involvement with the murder.

The motive for the murder has never been released. Police said the home was “staged” to look like a robbery, but nothing was missing.

The arrest warrants for both Dusseault and Grenon included only a statement from Dusseault, who told investigators he was there at the time of the crime, but saw Grenon stab Gauthier and even tried to push him off her.

In January, Paula Gauthier – Dusseault’s mother – shared a document with Target 12 that stated her son’s IQ is below 70, and she said he has been mentally disabled his entire life.

Gauthier said “there is no way” her son would have understood his Miranda rights against self-incrimination.

His mother’s claim that the family is related to the Constance Gauthier is disputed by a relative of the victim.

Another alleged scenario was presented in a pair of 2017 Woonsocket Police warrants to search a phone and a Woonsocket apartment.

The documents named three men as possible suspects and detailed a woman’s claim that one of them returned home “covered in blood” around the time of the Gauthier murder.

The woman also told police the men said they had gone to rob an elderly woman, but “ended up stabbing her.”

None of the men named in the affidavits is charged in connection with the case, but one has a criminal history that includes several breaking and entering convictions.

One case involving that individual is still ongoing according to court documents, and involves him allegedly assaulting an elderly man during a burglary in North Smithfield.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.