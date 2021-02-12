DCYF kids at psychiatric hospital receiving formal education after Target 12 probe

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island children and teenagers admitted to Bradley Hospital have begun to receive formal education as part of sweeping changes made in the wake of a Target 12 investigation.

The East Providence psychiatric hospital for children and teenagers has implemented formal educational programs, including the use of Chromebooks – which previously hadn’t been allowed.

Meanwhile, the R.I. Department of Youth, Children and Families – which typically has more than a dozen children under state custody living and receiving care at the facility at any given time – has created a new policy to notify local school districts whenever one of their students is admitted.

“DCYF has also asked our staff to follow up with each youth’s Bradley Hospital clinician every week to confirm that the school district has provided education to these children,” DCYF spokesperson Sean McFarland said this week.

The changes come after Target 12 revealed in December that more than 20 young people affiliated with DCYF had been living at the facility – sometimes for months – in part because state officials said they couldn’t find anywhere to send them after treatment. And while stuck in limbo, the student-aged children received no formal education, meaning some went months without school.

The story evoked an outcry from some elected officials and will be the focus of a R.I. Senate Education Committee hearing scheduled for Friday afternoon. Bradley behavioral health specialist Paul Chaput, who spoke out publicly about the problem, is slated to testify, along with top officials from Bradley, DCYF, the R.I. Office of the Child Advocate and a representative from the R.I. Department of Education.

The responsibility of providing education to the students falls on the district, but many times students were admitted to the hospital and schools were never notified. In other cases, districts simply lost track of their students and never followed up.

As part of the new changes, McFarland said Bradley is in the process of interviewing a so-called “Hospital Educational Coordinator,” which would serve as a liaison between the hospital and school districts. Social workers will be managing the coordination of education until that person is put in place, he added.

“All of this progress has been made in coordination with educational advocates to ensure the child’s educational needs are being met,” McFarland said.

Moving forward, if a school district hasn’t provided education within two weeks of a student entering the facility, DCYF lawyers and state education officials will be notified. If the issue still doesn’t get resolved, DCYF will call a hearing with the Education Department and the Child Advocate will be notified, according to the new policy officially put into place last month.

Lifespan, Bradley’s owner and the state’s largest network of hospitals, confirmed the psychiatric facility had implemented “daily blocks of time for school districts to provide virtual education services/tutoring for students,” according to spokesperson Kathleen Hart.

“Bradley Hospital is committed to the well-being of all patients and our staff will support and facilitate patients’ participation in their district’s educational opportunities, in coordination with their overall plan of care,” Hart said in a statement.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.