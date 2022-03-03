WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – CVS Health is suing a long list of insurance companies from across the United States and Europe, accusing them of not covering damages and legal costs associated with thousands of lawsuits the retailer is facing for its alleged role in helping fuel the opioid crisis.

The Woonsocket-based retail giant estimated it has purchased hundreds of millions of dollars in liability and druggist liability coverage from various insurance companies each year since 1996. But CVS claims the insurers unlawfully turned their backs on the company when the opioid lawsuits started flooding in during recent years.

“CVS and the insurers disagree about the insurance to which CVS is entitled for the Opioid Lawsuits, including for CVS’s defense costs and potential liability for damages that include response costs, treatment costs, medical care, and other damages allegedly resulting from injuries that are insured under the policies,” CVS attorneys argued in the lawsuit, filed last month in R.I. Superior Court.

Attorneys representing several of the more than 100 defendants named in the suit did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday. But the CVS complaint suggests at least some insurers contend their policies don’t cover what’s being alleged in the opioid lawsuits, with one saying CVS is being ordered to pay damages for “intentional acts” rather than “bodily harm.”

The suit CVS filed in Rhode Island comes at the same time that two groups of insurers have filed separate lawsuits in Delaware state court, claiming they are not obligated to provide the coverage.

“We moved to dismiss or stay the complaints filed in Delaware, as we believe that Rhode Island is the proper forum and venue to litigate all of these insurance coverage disputes,” CVS spokesperson Mike DeAngelis said Thursday.

CVS estimates it is a defendant in thousands of opioid-related lawsuits, according to the complaint, and the company has already been found liable in at least one federal case out of Ohio.

The company did not provide an estimate for how much money it might be on the hook to pay as a result of the litigation, but it cited several examples of what types of allegations it is currently facing, including one it described as a “bellwether case” from the Cherokee Nation.

The tribal government said hundreds of American Indians have died of opioid overdoses in recent years, and argues even that figure “hardly captures” the toll the crisis has taken on the Cherokee Nation, according to the complaint.

“For every opioid overdose death, it is estimated that there are 10 treatment admissions for abuse, 32 emergency room visits, 130 people who are addicted to opioids, and 825 non-medical users of opioids,” according to the complaint.

Last year alone, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated overdose deaths from opioids topped 100,000 people nationally. In Rhode Island, about 400 people died from drug overdoses in 2021, the most since at least 2014.

CVS and other pharmaceutical retailers have been accused of operating so-called “pill mills” out of their pharmacies. As part of the scheme, drug dealers either coerce or obtain phony prescriptions from real or fake doctors. The prescriptions are then used to collect opioids from pharmacies – such as CVS – which are then sold illegally to others.

The role CVS played in the opioid crisis has become an issue in this year’s Rhode Island gubernatorial election. Former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, who ran the company’s pharmacy division until 2018, is currently running for governor as a Democrat.

Foulkes has repeatedly faced questions about whether CVS turned a blind eye to the crisis as it unfolded. She has pushed back on that criticism, arguing she moved quickly while at the company to try and cut off prescriptions issued by doctors involved in pill mills.

The former executive has also deflected part of the blame onto Purdue Pharma, a pharmaceutical company owned by the Sackler family that has become the poster child of the opioid crisis. On Thursday, R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Rhode Island had reached a settlement with Purdue and the Sacklers, an agreement that would bring $45 million to the state in damages but shield the family from other types of civil lawsuits.

“Every player in the system was duped by Perdue Pharma, so that makes me angry,” Foulkes said in December on WPRI 12’s Newsmakers. “It was a really complicated time, it was hard to see the data across all of our stores, and I think it did take all of us too long.”

In the complaint filed last month in Rhode Island, CVS said it started notifying insurers about the opioid lawsuits beginning in at least 2018, which is when ACE Property and Casualty Co. – one of more than 100 insurers cited as defendants in the case – pushed back on the idea that they were liable for covering any of the associated damages.

“ACE Property and Casualty Company incorrectly claimed, among other things, that the underlying lawsuits did not allege ‘damages because of “bodily injury”’ and that the Opioid Lawsuits entirely alleged ‘intentional acts,’” CVS attorneys wrote in the complaint.

An attorney listed as representing ACE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CVS argues it has and continues to sustain damages “as a result of the denials and failures of the insurers to provide or agree to provide the promised insurance to CVS in connection with the Opioid Lawsuits.”

A conference hearing on the complaint is scheduled for Friday.