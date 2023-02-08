CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Another major Rhode Island police department is about to launch its body-worn camera program.

Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist said officers in his agency will be outfitted with the technology “as early as Friday.”

He said police leaders are going to test the body-worn cameras with 12 officers per shift. (There are three shifts per day.) He anticipates 84 officers in total will be online by March 1.

Earlier this week neighboring Warwick also launched their body-worn camera program.

Winquist said Cranston has had the equipment for months, but it has been challenging to book training time with the vendor, Axon.

“They come from California, so it took a while,” he said.

The department secured funding for the cameras through Rhode Island’s Statewide Body Camera Program, which includes grant funding from the state and the Department of Justice.

Attorney General Peter Neronha launched an effort in 2021 to get most of the state’s officers – around 1,700 in total — equipped with cameras.