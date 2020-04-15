COVID-19 worse in diverse RI communities, nursing homes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The public health crisis so far in Rhode Island is disproportionately affecting densely populated urban areas with higher rates of black and Hispanic residents, along with municipalities with disease-stricken nursing homes.

The R.I. Department of Health regularly releases municipal data showing the hometowns of people who have tested positive for COVID-19, but unlike other states has not yet provided a definitive breakdown of certain demographic information – including race and ethnicity.

Without those details it’s difficult to know exactly how the disease is affecting different populations. But there’s still evidence to suggest the disease is more frequently found in communities of color – matching a trend seen in other states where more data has been released.

“The pandemic crisis is affecting communities of color,” NAACP Providence president Jim Vincent said in a statement. “Issues of socio-economic differences, the climate justice disparities and lack of access to affordable health care are at the root of the problem.”

All 39 cities and towns in Rhode Island now have at least one confirmed case, but two of the top five communities with the highest rates of cases per capita – Central Falls and Providence – are densely populated cities where black and Hispanic residents make up the majority of the overall population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The other three, East Providence, North Providence and Pawtucket, are made up of mostly white residents – more in line with statewide averages – but are also home to long-term care facilities with dozens of confirmed cases. Pawtucket also has a larger percentage of black and Hispanic residents, 18% and 24%, respectively, compared to the statewide averages of 8% and 16%.

The lack of clear demographic information has become a matter of contention across the country. U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy, a Massachusetts Democrat, penned a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Wednesday, calling for the release of any and all demographic information collected so far by the Trump administration.

“This Administration has made a habit of disregarding vulnerable patient populations for years, and in the midst of a global health pandemic, it’s sad but not shocking that this mentality has persisted,” Kennedy wrote. “There is no greater priority than saving lives, and having this data at our disposal will enable us to better understand the impacts of COVID-19 on marginalized communities.”

But states are also grappling to come up with the information. R.I. Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott on Monday said the state is working to compile more comprehensive data, but initial results show white residents make up about 11% of confirmed cases, Hispanic residents make up about 10%, black residents make up about 3% and other non-Hispanic populations make up about 1%.

That means the remainder – roughly 75% of all cases – are still unknown, making it tough to conclude much from the initial results. But Alexander-Scott said she expects the disease to more negatively affect low-income families and communities of color.

“We have to focus on those communities,” Alexander-Scott said Monday.

Nationally, early data suggests COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting populations of color, according to a report released last week by the health research nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation. In Louisiana, black residents make up 32% of the population, but accounted for more than 70% of cases and 56% of deaths, as of last week

In Michigan, where black residents make up 14% of the state’s population, the group accounted for 33% of confirmed cases and 41% of deaths, as of last week.

The foundation researchers determined that communities of color are at increased risk of experiencing serious illness from COVID-19 because of higher rates of underlying health conditions compared to white communities.

There are also increased financial and health risks due to economic and social circumstances among communities of colors and a lack of access to health insurance could be detrimental to those residents getting tests and accessing treatment, according to the researchers. (There is no charge to get tested for COVID-19 in Rhode Island.)

“The COVID-19 outbreak presents potential health and financial challenges for families, which may disproportionately affect communities of color and compound underlying health and economic disparities,” wrote the researchers.

In Rhode Island, Alexander-Scott said there is an army of people at the Health Department working to create a more comprehensive look at how COVID-19 is affecting different populations. But she’s nonetheless expecting that similar trends seen in other states will play out in Rhode Island.

“We know, regardless, the numbers we’re seeing nationally and what we’re aware of here emphasize the importance of addressing the social, economic and environmental factors that are contributing to why you’re seeing these gaps among various racial and ethnic groups as well as other populations,” Alexander-Scott said.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

