Coventry closes high school after students test positive for COVID-19

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Coventry school department has closed the town’s high school after five students tested positive for COVID-19 over the past five days.

Supt. Craig Levis said two students tested positive over the weekend, and three more tested positive Wednesday.

All high school students will be distance learning through Monday and sports are also canceled until then, Levis said.

“Five students testing positive leads to possible close contacts of maybe 150 individuals,” Levis said in an email. “Better to be safe.”

Levis said the district also has 30 staff members out of work because they are quarantining, have virus symptoms or were a close contact of someone who tested positive.

The situation in Coventry meshes with a recent spike in cases throughout the state.

The R.I. Department of Health reported 919 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, eclipsing the previous single-day high of 701 set the day before.

But the 4,200 additional tests administered pushed the daily positivity rate down from 7.5% on Tuesday to 6.7% on Wednesday, according to data released by the Health Department.

