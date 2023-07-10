WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) –New court documents detail the alleged movements of two men accused of murdering a pregnant woman found dead in Carbuncle Pond last December.

Gary Gromkiewicz, 35, of Lincoln, and Michael Lambert, 46, of Pawtucket, have been held without bail since their arrest in May, facing charges of murder and conspiracy in connection to 34-year-old Leila Duarte Da Luz’s death.

At their arraignment, prosecutors said Gromkiewicz and Lambert picked up Da Luz at her home in Brockton early in the morning on Dec. 21. At some point, Da Luz was seriously hurt before the two men allegedly dumped her in Carbuncle Pond, according to prosecutors.

Da Luz was found by an angler under the dock early that morning, but she was identified several days later through a missing persons report filed in Brockton.

A medical examiner believes Da Luz was alive and approximately ten weeks pregnant when she entered the water. The cause of her death was determined to be blunt force trauma and drowning.

Court records filed last week detail movements police say the suspects and victim made between Massachusetts and Rhode Island, tracked by video surveillance and phone records.

“The indirect movements of Gromkiewicz, Lambert, and Da Luz’s cellular phones between Warwick and Coventry, are consistent with persons seeking/searching for a location to dispose of potential evidence,” the affidavit filed at Kent County court last week states.

Detectives conducted search warrants at the homes of both Gromkiewicz and Lambert on Dec. 30, according to the court filing, just three days after Da Luz was reported missing. At the time, both men were detained and brought to State Police headquarters for DNA swabs and possible questioning.

Separately, court documents show Lambert is facing an obstruction of justice charge on the same day he was brought into headquarters for questioning. He has pleaded not guilty.

A search warrant recently filed at Kent County District Court shows police seized and searched a black and white Cloud Mobile phone Gromkiewicz had in his possession when he was originally detained for questioning in December.

“It was transported to the Computer Crimes Unit for analysis, but due to the device being passcode protected, it was unable to be analyzed,” an affidavit said.

The affidavit shows police conducted a follow-up interview with Gromkiewicz’s girlfriend, who told detectives the phone was sometimes used by Gromkiewicz and belonged to her son.

She later provided police with a passcode, and police say when they attempted to utilize the code on June 30, they were able to open the phone. The phone was “immediately powered off” and a search warrant was drafted, according to an affidavit.

Court records show the contents of the phone are undergoing a “forensic examination.”

During a court hearing in May, prosecutors said the R.I. State Police executed 53 search warrants and interviewed several witnesses throughout the investigation. Investigators have also said Gromkiewicz was the father of Da Luz’s unborn child.

Below is a timeline of where the suspects and victim were alleged to have traveled, determined through cellphone records and video surveillance footage:

Dec. 20 7:00 p.m. : An examination of phone records show Gromkiewicz, Lambert, and Da Luz’s cellphones pinged in the area of Da Luz’s home in Brockton. 9:00 p.m. : A dark-colored Jeep is captured by video surveillance cameras outside of Da Luz’s home. 11:06-11:10 p.m. : An examination of phone records show Gromkiewicz exchanged eight text messages with Lambert’s cellphone. 11:20 p.m. : An examination of phone records show Lambert’s phone left the area of Da Luz’s Brockton home and traveled to Rhode Island.

Dec. 21 1:36 a.m.-2:43 a.m. : An examination of phone records show Gromkiewicz and Lambert’s phone exchanged four phone calls. 1:43 a.m.: Phone records show Lambert’s phone left the area of his Pawtucket residence and traveled to Brockton. 2:23 a.m. : A dark-colored SUV was captured by video surveillance near Da Luz’s home in Brockton, where it slowed to a stop. Phone records show Lambert’s phone arrives in the approximate area. 2:30 a.m. : Police say Da Luz’s landlord reported seeing her leave her home with her ex-boyfriend, identified as Gromkiewicz, and then were picked up in a dark-colored SUV with Rhode Island plates. 2:50 a.m. : Additional examination of phone records shows that Gromkiewicz, Lambert, and Da Luz’s cellphones left the area of Da Luz’s home in Brockton and traveled to another location in Brockton. 2:55 a.m. : Video surveillance shows a Jeep Grand Cherokee with Rhode Island plates pulled up to a Shell gas station in Brockton. The video shows Lambert went into the station and Gromkiewicz handed him a phone when he came back out. Lambert goes back inside to purchase $40 worth of gas, fills up the car, and the Jeep leaves the station. 3:02 a.m. : Phone records show that Gromkiewicz, Lambert, and Da Luz’s cellphones were in the area of the Buttonwoods section of Warwick for about 45 minutes. 4:38 a.m. : Phone records show that Gromkiewicz, Lambert, and Da Luz’s cellphones left the area of the Buttonwoods section of Warwick and traveled through Pawtucket and into Lincoln. 5:03 a.m. : An examination of phone records for Gromkiewicz, Lambert, and Da Luz shows they were in the area of Twin River Casino in Lincoln. Video surveillance from the Lincoln Woods Barracks shows a Jeep consistent with Lambert’s traveling in this area. 5:05 a.m. : Gromkiewicz’s cellphone stops communicating with the network, “and there was no further location data,” according to an affidavit. Police said a check for any evidence that Gromkiewicz entered the casino was negative. “Prior to Gromkiewicz’s cellular phone ceasing communications, it was traveling in tandem with Lambert and Da Luz’s cellular phones,” the affidavit states. 5:16 a.m. : Phone records indicate Lambert and Da Luz’s phones were in the area of the Lincoln Mall for about ten minutes. 5:18 a.m. : A Jeep arrives at a 7-Eleven gas station in Lincoln. Lambert is seen on surveillance video exiting the driver’s side of the Jeep to go inside and purchase cigarettes. On surveillance video from the store, Lambert is seen “examining his left hand, which appeared to have an abrasion or laceration on the knuckles” and “closely examining his sneakers and clothing.” Police note that he did not appear to have the hand injuries when captured on surveillance video in Brockton. Phone records show that both Lambert and Da Luz’s phones pinged in the same approximate location, which “was approximately fourteen minutes after Gromkiewicz’s cellular phone stopped communicating with the cellular network.” Police say the last known approximate location of Gromkiewicz’s phone was about 3.5 miles south of the 7-Eleven. 5:26 a.m. : Lambert is seen on video returning to the Jeep, which police say appeared to have a “silhouette of a person seated in the front passenger’s seat.” The Jeep is seen leaving. Phone records show Lambert and Da Luz’s phones travel from Lincoln to Western Coventry, but that “the path did not appear to be the most direct or fastest route,” according to an affidavit. 6:15 a.m. : Lambert was on the phone with a woman for about five and a half minutes, according to phone records. 6:18 a.m. : Records show Lambert and Da Luz’s phones pinged in Western Coventry in the area of Carbuncle’s Pond and remained in the area for about 40 minutes. 6:50-8:05 a.m. : Gromkiewicz’s phone was sent a text and six phone calls were attempted by his girlfriend, but none of the calls connected, according to phone records. Records show the girlfriend’s phone was located in the approximate area of her Cumberland residence. 7:00 a.m. : Lambert and Da Luz’s phones left the area of Carbuncle’s Pond and traveled into Scituate. 7:18 a.m. : Video surveillance from State Police Headquarters shows a Jeep consistent with Lambert’s vehicle traveling east on Danielson Pike. 7:20 a.m. : Da Luz’s cellphone stopped communicating with the network in the area of Scituate High School and State Police Headquarters, according to phone records. 7:51 a.m. : Lambert’s phone stopped communicating with the cellular network for about an hour, and there was no location data, according to records. 7:55 a.m. : Video surveillance shows what appears to be Lambert’s Jeep traveling in Cumberland, and a man seen in the passenger seat is consistent with Gromkiewicz’s appearance. 8:00 a.m .: A fisherman at Carbuncle Pond discovers a deceased female in the water directly below the dock and called 911. A medical examiner later arrives on the scene and “advised that the body appeared to only have been in the water for a few hours.” 8:05 a.m. : Video footage shows a Jeep parking across from Gromkiewicz’s girlfriend’s house in Cumberland, and a person matching his description is seen exiting the passenger side door, heading towards the home. 8:14 a.m. : Records show Gromkiewicz’s phone began communicating with the cellular network in Cumberland, after no communication for about three hours. 8:21 a.m. : A person matching Gromkiewicz’s appearance is seen on video in a new outfit and enters the passenger side of the Jeep. 8:31 a.m. : Video shows the man on the passenger’s side of the Jeep opening the hatch and retrieving “what appeared to be a bag with unknown objects in it” and bringing it back towards the residence. 8:33 a.m. : The same man crosses the street from the residence without the bag, and gets into the passenger’s side of the Jeep. 8:37 a.m. : The Jeep is seen driving away. 8:50 a.m. : Phone records show Gromkiewicz and Lambert’s phones traveling toward Pawtucket. 8:51 a.m. : Lambert’s phone resumed communication with the cellular network in Pawtucket, in the same approximate area as Gromkiewicz’s, according to records.



Gromkiewicz and Lambert are due back in court on Tuesday for a continued bail hearing.