PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – New court documents filed Monday claim Ronald Andruchuk – the Rhode Island man ordered held without bail last week in a federal gun case – solicited a family member to stash guns for him after more than 200 of them were seized from his Burrillville home.

The details of the alleged plan remain under wraps, as U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan allowed federal prosecutors to file the new evidence under seal, but she cited the material in her decision to keep Andruchuk behind bars.

“The sealed material further establishes that defendant has involved another family member in his development of plans to secrete his weapons in places where, as the government points out, only he (or the other family member) can retrieve them,” Sullivan wrote. “This planning undermines the court’s trust that any condition would prevent Defendant from accessing his guns and weapons.”

Sullivan wrote that the new revelation, coupled with Andruchuck’s “disdain for the law,” gave her concern that police and probation officers would be in danger if they needed to routinely visit him while he was released.

“There is also evidence of very significant mental health concerns; most importantly, defendant’s compulsive obsession with possessing and using weapons appears to be so deeply ingrained and powerful that it has resulted not just in endangerment of neighbors and family, but also in the neglect of basic needs of defendant’s family,” Sullivan wrote.

Andruchuk, 37, was arrested last month after neighbors said gunshots could be heard coming from his property on at least nine occasions, with some of the bullets whizzing past their homes. The investigation led to the seizure of more than 211 weapons strewn about his home, including a flamethrower.

Andruchuk is facing three federal counts including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and lying on a firearms application. Prosecutors said Andruchuk has had a history of illegal drug use, which he failed to disclose on his firearms application.

Sullivan was originally set to release Andruchuk with a series of conditions – including GPS tracking as well as mental health and substance abuse counseling – but the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s Office asked U.S. District Chief Judge John McConnell to review her decision.

McConnell ultimately sided with Sullivan, despite calling the number of weapons in Andruchuk’s home “mind boggling,” and sent the case back to the magistrate to articulate the conditions for Andruchuk to leave the Wyatt Detention Center.

But hours before a bail hearing last week, prosecutors presented the judge with two new pieces of evidence, pushing the proceedings to Friday.

At the Friday hearing, Sullivan said the new information offered “clear and convincing evidence” that the public could not be reasonably assured of safety if Andruchuk was released on bail because of his obsession with firearms.

“The sealed materials reveal that Defendant has had access to and appeared to have received mental health and substance abuse treatment, yet he has the intelligence and educational background (as a social worker) to manipulate and evade such, and did so,” Sullivan wrote. “With the result that the danger he posed became worse over time despite ongoing access to treatment.”

Andruchuk, who tried to speak but wasn’t taken off of mute, cried as he listened to Sullivan explain her rationale for keeping him behind bars.

Andruchuk’s attorney, Kevin Fitzgerald, unsuccessfully argued his client should still be released on bail with strict conditions that he said his client would promise to follow. Also on Monday, Fitzgerald – an assistant federal public defender – withdrew as Andruchuk’s counsel. Attorney John Calcagni is now representing him. Calcagni did not immediately return an email for comment.

Andruchuk’s next hearing is scheduled for March 21.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers.