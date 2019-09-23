Councilman says deputy DPW director tried to ‘sabotage’ him

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence city councilman claims a top official at the Department of Public Works has been trying to “intentionally and systemically sabotage” him since he was hired by the city.

Michael McKenna, the deputy DPW director in Providence, filed both a defamation lawsuit and an ethics complaint against Councilman Michael Correia, D-Ward 6, last month. As Target 12 first reported, McKenna claims Correia tried to get McKenna demoted during budget talks, and also utilized DPW assets for “political gain.”

Correia has now filed a counterclaim in response, writing McKenna has made “false allegations” against him in order to embarrass him and ruin his reputation.

McKenna “has caused Mr. Correia’s constituents and other citizens of the City of Providence to question his integrity and ability to perform his job duties,” the counterclaim filed in Kent County Superior Court reads.

The case revolves around the claim that Correia attempted to trade budget line items for McKenna’s demotion during negotiations between Mayor Jorge Elorza’s administration and City Council leadership back in June.

Elorza later said that the discussion about demoting McKenna held up budget negotiations, describing the issue as “petty.”

In text messages obtained by Target 12 in June, Correia sent highway superintendent Sal Solomon a list of items he needed picked up in his ward. Solomon replied in all caps, “WHAT ARE THESE PICK UPS WORTH TO YOU.”

Correia replied, “McKenna’s demotion,” referring to the DPW deputy director. He also listed dollar figures for street sweeping and weed whackers.

McKenna claims in his lawsuit that Correia has made false statements for years about McKenna to other city employees, including that he is untrustworthy, lazy and was “illegally discriminating against city employees on the basis of race or ethnicity.”

He alleges Correia tried to stop him from being promoted from deputy highway superintendent to deputy DPW director.

In the separate ethics complaint, McKenna claims Correia uses his position as a councilor to “undermine the chain of command” at the DPW and circumvent the “proper channels” for DPW-related requests.

In Correia’s new counterclaim, he acknowledges making daily phone calls to the highway superintendent, but denies the remainder of McKenna’s claims.

Correia, who is the chairman of the council’s Committee on Public Works, says McKenna would “intentionally disregard work that needed to be completed in Ward 6, to the embarrassment and frustration of Correia and his constituents.” He would do this when Solomon was out of the office, according to the suit. (Solomon did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.)

Correia also alleges McKenna told another city employee that he wanted to “take care of Correia’s [expletive].” He says McKenna attempted to get multiple other city employees to help him “set Correia up.”

He calls McKenna’s lawsuit a “political stunt,” claiming he has “ulterior motives” because he sat down for an interview with Target 12 the same day he filed the lawsuit.

Correia also alleges McKenna discriminates against minority employees, a claim that McKenna’s attorney Jeremy Rix previously called a “vicious lie.”

Correia’s attorney, Artin Coloian, said Correia is not doing interviews about the litigation. The city is paying Coloian to defend Correia, according to City Council spokesperson Billy Kepner, because the city solicitor’s office investigates ethics complaints and it would be a conflict of interest for that office to also defend Correia.

McKenna said Monday that he and his attorney are reviewing the new counterclaim, and “will trust the legal process to reach a just resolution.”

The Providence Ethics Commission has not yet discussed McKenna’s complaint or voted on whether to investigate Correia. Chairman Andrew Kanter said at the commission’s meeting on Sept. 11 that they were waiting for the city law department to send over the complaint, a process which was apparently delayed because of vacations in the law department.

“I really would like to dig into the complaint,” Kanter said.

