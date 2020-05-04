Cop accused of relationship with rape victim files for retirment

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Westport police detective accused in an internal investigation of having a relationship with an alleged victim in a rape he was investigating has filed for retirement, making him potentially eligible for a pension.

As first reported by Target 12, a March court filing claims Det. Jeffrey Majewski’s relationship with the woman in the January case “may very well be indicative of a biased defective investigation.”

According to the Bristol County Retirement Board, Majewski’s paperwork was received last week. It’s is not known at this time how much the veteran officer is eligble to recieve in his pension.

Neither Majewski nor Westport police have responded to requests for comment.

Majewski was the lead investigator in the January sexual assault case involving Kevin Nunes, 48, a Dartmouth Water Department employee charged with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

The discovery motion filed by defense attorney Kevin Reddington stated details of the relationship could clear Nunes, and asked the court to order Westport Police and their Internal Affairs Division to release all the evidence from their investigation.

Reddington did not indicate whether the relationship between the alleged victim and Majewski started before or after Nunes was arrested.

Majewski was placed on paid administrative leave in February for what a department official said was “a consensual relationship with two women,” but no other details were released at that time.

Majewski blamed an ex-girlfriend who he claimed “wasn’t going to be happy” until he lost his job and ended up “on the other side of the news.”

As the department’s media spokesperson, Majewski had been on the news and quoted often for several years befor he was put on leave.

