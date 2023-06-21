PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dan Doyle, who was convicted of embezzling money from a nonprofit based at the University of Rhode Island, has died. He was 74.

His death was confirmed by J.R. Ventura, a spokesperson at the R.I. Department of Corrections, who said Doyle died on Sunday.

Doyle had been released from prison on May 31, 2022, after serving nearly seven years at the ACI, and was on probation at the time of his death. He was found guilty in 2016 of 18 counts of embezzlement, forgery and obtaining money under false pretenses.

Investigators said Doyle, who founded the Institute for International Sport at URI, used more than $1 million of his nonprofit’s funds on personal expenses, including groceries, clothing, cosmetic eye surgery and hundreds of trips to Starbucks. On top of the embezzlement charges, Doyle was convicted of forging nonprofit annual reports he filed with the state.

Doyle lost repeated attempts to overturn the conviction.

At the time of his death Doyle was living in Connecticut with his wife. No other details about his passing were provided.

The R.I. State Police launched an investigation into Doyle in 2012 in response to growing questions about an unfinished building on the URI campus that was supposed to house the institute, which he had founded three decades earlier. He was indicted the following year.

Doyle secured a $575,000 state grant to build the facility, but it remained unfinished more than two years after construction began.

During the trial prosecutors told the jury that Doyle used institute funds to pay off an American Express card used to purchase clothing, groceries, coffee, and cosmetic eye surgery. He also embezzled an additional salary, and used Institute funds to pay bills at his for-profit summer camps in Connecticut, the prosecution said.

Prosecutors said Doyle embezzled money to pay for his daughters’ private college tuition, as well.

Along with the prison sentence, Doyle was ordered to repay $550,000 to the Hassenfeld Foundation, which had helped fund nonprofit.