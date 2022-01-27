Convicted former mayor Correia’s prison date delayed again

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was convicted by a jury on 21 counts in May.

BOSTON (WPRI) – For a third time, a federal judge has delayed when former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia must report to prison.

In an order Thursday morning — 24 hours before Correia was scheduled to report to a federal prison in New Hampshire — U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock cited the ongoing public health situation “arising in significant part from concerns regarding the transport of prisoners into and out of affected” Bureau of Prison facilities.

Correia is now ordered to report to prison on Feb. 13.

Separately, Correia’s attorneys had filed a motion asking the court to delay Correia’s prison sentence pending an appeal of his conviction with the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals. In the same order, Woodlock denied the request.

Correia, 30, was originally supposed to report to prison on Dec. 3, but Woodlock granted a request by defense attorneys to allow the former mayor to help out at his wife’s family restaurant during the holidays. His Jan. 10 reporting date was then again delayed to Jan. 28 due to surging COVID cases.

Correia stands convicted of 11 counts of fraud, extortion and conspiracy following his trial earlier this year, where the jury found that he defrauded investors in his tech app SnoOwl and shook down marijuana vendors for bribes while he was mayor.

The jury convicted him of 21 total counts, but Woodlock later tossed out 10 counts based on technicalities in the law, a decision the judge said did not affect the length of his sentence.

Correia was sentenced to six years in prison, and he’s still required to pay restitution to the victims in the dismissed counts.

