BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) – The former mayor of Fall River whose rapid political rise as the youngest mayor in the city’s history resulted in a sweeping public corruption and fraud conviction, has lost his appeal before the 1st U.S. Court of Appeals.

Correia, 30, reported to a federal prison in New Hampshire in April to begin his six-year prison stint. His current release date — including credit for good behavior if he steers clear of trouble during his time behind bars — is April 2027.

In an 82-page decision written by First Circuit Judge Bruce Selya, the three-member panel rejected Correia’s argument that the prosecution made improper statements during trial, the government failed to present inadequate evidence for some of the counts, and other grounds.

The decision dated Monday was released Tuesday morning.

“The record reveals that the defendant was fairly tried and lawfully convicted by an impartial jury in a trial presided over by an able judge and unblemished by any reversible error,” Selya wrote in the conclusion.

A key issue for defense attorneys was the use of a video clip by the government during closing arguments which they said caused the jury to be “prejudiced” against Correia. Prosecutors played video from a 2015 mayoral debate in which Correia touted his SnoOwl app that eventually became a key part of the criminal case against him.

The court noted it had concern over the government’s use of the video because it can have a “chilling effect on a chilling effect on political speech — the very category of speech as to which the First Amendment affords the highest level of protection.”

“To be sure, statements made in the heat of a political campaign cannot and should not always be taken literally,” Selya wrote. “That does not mean, though, that the campaigner is entitled to a free pass.”

The court ultimately decided the use of the video had no effect on the jury’s ultimate decision.

“The deployment of the video clip and the comments associated with it appear to have been little more than a rhetorical device, thrice repeated,” the court wrote. “And even though the

challenged comments may have suggested that the voters of Fall River had been duped, nothing in the record suggests that invoking the plight of those voters would have clouded the jury’s ability to weigh the evidence fairly.”

Correia was convicted of 11 counts of fraud, extortion and conspiracy following his trial last year, where the jury found that he defrauded investors in his tech app SnoOwl and shook down marijuana vendors for bribes while he was mayor.

The jury convicted him of 21 total counts, but the trial judge later tossed out 10 counts based on technicalities in the law, a decision the judge said did not affect the length of the former mayor’s sentence.

In addition to the prison sentence Correia was ordered to pay restitution in the dismissed counts.

