FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Disgraced former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia is on the move.

Correia, 31, has been serving time since April 2022 at a federal prison in Berlin, N.H., following his conviction on fraud and extortion charges. He was given a six-year sentence.

But in recent days Correia was moved out of the Granite State facility and and sent south, making a pit stop in New York before arriving at a federal prison in Philadelphia where he is currently being held, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Correia had a brief stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn, a notorious prison that has housed notable inmates from mobsters to accused terrorists. In recent years it was notorious as the facility where the financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died.

However, a staff person who answered the phone at the Brooklyn prison said the facility is often a transit point for inmates being moved to a permanent location, and confirmed Correia was no longer there.

Inmates can be transferred to a new prison for multiple reasons, including disciplinary infractions, for their own protection, or if they successfully lobbied to be transferred.

It is unlikely Philadelphia will be Correia’s final destination, either, as the prison there is primarily used for pretrial detainees and for sentenced inmates being moved.

A prison spokesperson directed Target 12 to the agency’s website. Calls and emails to Correia’s legal team were not immediately returned. An email to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston was not returned.

Correia is scheduled to complete his prison term on Oct. 29, 2026, but could be eligible to serve the final year of his sentence at a halfway house in the Fall River area or on home confinement.

Correia stands convicted of 11 counts of fraud, extortion and conspiracy following his trial in 2021, when a jury found that he defrauded investors in his tech app SnoOwl and shook down marijuana vendors for bribes while he was mayor.

The jury initially convicted Correia of 21 total counts, but the trial judge later tossed out 10 counts based on technicalities in the law, a decision the judge said did not affect the length of the former mayor’s sentence.

Last year, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Correia’s bid for a new trial. The 82-page decision was written by U.S. Circuit Judge Bruce Selya, a Rhode Island native. Correia could still appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, but to date he has not done so.