FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — After being moved to a half-dozen different federal prisons in the last few months, convicted former Mayor Jasiel Correia is now at a prison in eastern Kentucky, 800 miles away from his home city of Fall River.

The low-security facility in Ashland, Kentucky, is likely the final destination for Correia, Target 12 has learned.

Correia, 32, had been serving his six-year sentence at a federal prison in Berlin, New Hampshire, since April 2022. In November he was moved out of the Granite State and shipped south with stops in New York and Philadelphia, then Oklahoma City, Atlanta and now Kentucky.

He is scheduled to complete his sentence in October 2026. Many inmates can wrap up the final six months of their sentences from a halfway house near where they will be living when they get out of prison.

Inmates can be transferred to a new prison for multiple reasons, including disciplinary infractions, for their own protection, or if they successfully lobby to be transferred.

Federal Correctional Institution Ashland sits about 120 miles east of Lexington, and houses roughly 1,300 inmates. Low-security facilities are common for white-collar inmates like Correia who have not been convicted of violent crimes.

Correia was convicted of 11 counts of fraud, extortion and conspiracy following his trial in 2021, when a jury found that he defrauded investors in his tech app SnoOwl and shook down marijuana vendors for bribes while he was mayor.

The jury initially convicted Correia of 21 total counts, but the trial judge later tossed out 10 counts based on technicalities in the law, a decision the judge said did not affect the length of the former mayor’s sentence.

In 2022, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Correia’s bid for a new trial. The 82-page decision was written by U.S. Circuit Judge Bruce Selya, a Rhode Island native. Correia could still appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, but to date he has not done so.