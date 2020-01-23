Convention Center board won’t comply with controversial Mattiello audit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The R.I. Convention Center Authority board on Thursday voted to ignore an unusual audit ordered by House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, citing concerns about whether the process was proper.

The vote by the board came within the same hour that the top House Republican, Minority Leader Blake Filippi, filed a lawsuit against Mattiello and others likewise challenging the speaker’s authority to order the audit.

The board, which oversees the Convention Center and Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, voted unanimously in favor of a decision not to comply with the audit ordered by Mattiello through the Joint Committee on Legislative Services (JCLS) last month.

The board initially complied with the audit, meeting with the state’s auditor general earlier this month, but had a change of heart after concerns started surfacing related to the legality of the audit.

“It was reported that the request from the auditor general may be invalid and illegal,” said Vice Chairman George Nee.

JCLS is technically a five-member body made up of House and Senate leaders, but in practice Mattiello and his inner circle typically make its decisions. When it comes to performance audits, however, state law appears to require a majority vote, which Target 12 has confirmed did not happen.

“Based on the law, I would make a motion that we not comply with this audit request from the auditor general … until there is a majority vote of the Joint Committee on Legislative Services,” Nee said.

The decision to order the audit has raised eyebrows at the State House because it was requested at the same time former R.I. State Police Captain James Demers, a high-level employee at the Convention Center and a friend of Mattiello, was embroiled in a personnel matter.

He’s since been placed on administrative leave, along with a second employee.

The state GOP has accused Mattiello of ordering the Convention Center audit in retaliation of his friend, although he denies that assertion.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12.

Ted Nesi and Tim White contributed to this story.