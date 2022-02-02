Controversial RI figure with ties to mobsters and cops dies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – David Collins, a controversial figure who had close ties to members of organized crime and law enforcement, has died.

Collins, 55, who was living in Parkland, Florida, died of natural causes, sources tell Target 12. He had been suffering from kidney disease.

The news of Collins’ death swept across the state on Wednesday, with phones of underworld figures and law enforcement buzzing with the news.

Originally from Rhode Island, Collins – whose full name was Wayne David Collins – had forged relationships with several high-ranking members of the New England crime family, including former capo-turned-informant Robert “Bobby” Deluca.

Collins’ name came up in jailhouse recordings played at the trial of former mob boss Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, where Deluca and his brother Joe referred to him as “the pumpkin.” The unflattering moniker referred to Collins’ stout figure (though he dropped a significant amount of weight in the final years of his life).

In the recordings – played by the defense team – Deluca said he consulted Collins on key points of his testimony against the former mafia don.

Salemme was ultimately convicted of ordering the gangland slaying of Boston nightclub owner Steven DiSarro, whose body was exhumed from behind a Providence mill building in 2016.

Before becoming a well-known bail bondsman in Florida, Collins was a close friend to the late Providence Police Col. Urbano Prignano.

Collins’ name first burst into the public sphere during the 2002 federal investigation against former Mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci. According to court records, investigators claimed Collins provided at least one police officer with answers for the Providence police sergeants’ exam.

The federal investigation into the testing scandal never led to any criminal charges but resulted in sweeping changes at the department. Prignano died in 2017.