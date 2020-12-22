USPS, UPS seeing record number of packages this holiday season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Christmas is right around the corner, and some Rhode Islanders are reporting that their packages aren’t arriving on time for the holiday.

Steven Feinburg, head of the Rhode Island Film and TV Offices, tells 12 News he’s been waiting for several packages, some of which have been stuck at the Providence Distribution Center for weeks.

“A little birdie that told me there’s mountains and mountains of mail that’s sitting in these cages,” Feinburg said. “If there is tons of packages and mail that’s piling up in Providence, then let’s get it out.”

Stephen Doherty, a spokesperson for U.S. Postal Service (USPS), said they have seen a record-number of packages this year.

“We’ve been encouraging customers to get any gift items in the mail as soon as possible,” Doherty said in an email.

Doherty said USPS, like many other businesses, has been dealing with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The situation is similar for UPS. Mathew Maini, a business agent with Local Teamsters 251, said despite a 75% increase in volume compared to last year, they haven’t experienced any delays in delivering shipments.

“The staffing has been increased almost 2,000 people in the building,” he said. “They’re using what they call personal vehicle delivery drivers to assist drivers to get the volume delivered.”

Maini said there are now a little more than 1,900 employees working at the Warwick location. He said on “peak day” there will usually be about 146,000 stops in the state, but this yar, he said UPS is running anywhere from 236,000 to 280,000 stops.

A recent report suggests UPS was limiting items from some of the bigger retailers to ship out because of a volume cap under a contract agreement.

“They’re doing 30,000 packages and all of a sudden they want to give them 50,000,” Maini explained. “UPS can say ‘We’ll take it, but you have to pay X-amount of dollars from 30 to 50,000.'”

Maini said despite being under immense pressure from delivering both COVID-19 vaccines and an influx of holiday packages, his drivers are working through their stress.

“They understand they are essential to America, without them America doesn’t run,” he said.