‘I don’t have a license’: Johnston woman warns others of RIDOT phishing scam

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Frances Reed said she was puzzled when she received an unsolicited text message from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) asking her to verify her driver’s license.

The Johnston resident described the text message as “fishy,” and not only because it was out of the blue.

“I don’t even have a license,” she said. “I mean, the state would definitely know I don’t have a driver’s license.”

RIDOT issued a warning about the phishing scam back in June. The text message reportedly asks people to click on a link to validate their information for a supposed license waiver.

Reed said while she didn’t click the link, she’s sounding the alarm for others so they don’t fall victim.

“Once they get your information, you’re up the creek without a [paddle], and they can steal everything from you,” Reed said. “If you see something like this … check it out, and don’t be afraid to call people up.”

If you receive an unsolicited text message claiming to be from RIDOT, you’re urged to not click on the link provided and delete it immediately.

When in doubt, RIDOT urges everyone to check its website for up-to-date information.

If you visited a fraudulent website or believe you may be at risk, visit www.identitytheft.gov. You can also report the messages to state or local police or the R.I. Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit by calling (401) 274-4400.