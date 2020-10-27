Do some research, ask questions before getting your car fixed, mechanic warns

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — When Joshua Cruz’s wife’s car needed some minor fixes, he took it to a different repair shop than he typically uses.

But when he got the car back, he claims it had more problems than when he dropped it off, creating a whole mess he’s now paying for.

Cruz said the vehicle needed an oil change, along with some other work done.

“I wanted the car not to vibrate when it’s driving and to figure out what’s going on with the brakes,” he said.

Once Cruz got the car back, he said it was unsafe to drive and had more problems than when he originally brought it in.

“The traction control light was on, the check engine light was on, the air conditioner light was blinking,” he recalled.

After eight days of being in that shop, Cruz said he brought the car to his mechanic to figure out what was wrong.

“That vehicle definitely left with problems it did not have before it drove in there,” said McKenzie Stevenson, owner of Done Right Auto Service in Rehoboth.

Stevenson warned to be cautious of where you bring your vehicle for repairs.

“People’s vehicles … to [a mechanic], it’s just a car. To that person, it’s their livelihood,” he added. “They get to work, that’s how they run their kids around, and you can put people’s lives in jeopardy if you don’t do things right.”

Stevenson suggested asking questions not just about the work being done, but also the shop and its mechanics.

“Do you have any certified technicians? How long have you been doing it?” he said. “As a consumer, it’s OK to want to know what you’re spending your money on.”

Cruz had a warranty on the vehicle but because he brought it to a repair shop where the work wasn’t originally done, he said the work at the second shop isn’t covered.

Consumers are also advised to check with the Better Business Bureau to see if an auto repair shop is registered or if complaints have been filed against it, and to contact the BBB if something goes wrong with the repairs.