‘Be cognizant’: IRS warns of potential child tax credit schemes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ While millions of parents nationwide are currently benefitting from the advance child tax credit, the IRS is warning everyone be on the lookout for fraudsters.

Ramsey Covington, acting special agent in charge for the IRS Boston Field Office, said the agency will never solicit personal information by phone, email, text or social media message.

“All of that is a sham,” Covington said. “Be cognizant if they want to put you in a pressure situation … [saying] that you have to act now to get your benefit, when really that’s made up.”

Covington said if you’re eligible to receive the advance child tax credit, the IRS should already have your most up-to-date information. He urged everyone not give their financial or personal information to the scammers.

“They may use your identification to file a false tax return for next year, or change your bank account for your refund for next year,” Covington explained.

If you feel you’ve become a victim of fraud, Covington said you can report it on the agency’s website.

