BBB: Be skeptical of coronavirus vaccine, treatment offers

A droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Distribution of both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine is underway in Rhode Island, and while it will be a while before the general public can receive the first dose, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning of several scams claiming you can skip the wait.

Paula Fleming of the BBB tells 12 News that, since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has received more than 20,000 complaints regarding robocalls and text messages offering false treatments, tests and pandemic-related aid.

“Those eagerly waiting their turn need to be aware of the dangerous scams that we’re seeing and misinformation about the vaccines distribution,” Fleming said.

Fleming urged everyone to be skeptical of any message claiming to sell coronavirus treatments or vaccines.

“If you receive a phone call, don’t feel pressured to give out your personal and financial information in the hopes of getting a vaccine any faster,” she said.

Fleming said the best way to prevent falling victim to one of these schemes is to stay informed.

Here are some tips from the BBB on how to spot a COVID-19 scam: