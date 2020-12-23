CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
BBB: Be skeptical of coronavirus vaccine, treatment offers

A droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Distribution of both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine is underway in Rhode Island, and while it will be a while before the general public can receive the first dose, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning of several scams claiming you can skip the wait.

Paula Fleming of the BBB tells 12 News that, since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has received more than 20,000 complaints regarding robocalls and text messages offering false treatments, tests and pandemic-related aid.

“Those eagerly waiting their turn need to be aware of the dangerous scams that we’re seeing and misinformation about the vaccines distribution,” Fleming said.

Fleming urged everyone to be skeptical of any message claiming to sell coronavirus treatments or vaccines.

“If you receive a phone call, don’t feel pressured to give out your personal and financial information in the hopes of getting a vaccine any faster,” she said.

Fleming said the best way to prevent falling victim to one of these schemes is to stay informed.

Here are some tips from the BBB on how to spot a COVID-19 scam:

  • Research carefully: Scammers are very creative, so be skeptical of anything that seems too good – or crazy – to be true. Double check any information about the vaccine with official news sources. And be aware that none of the vaccines can be currently purchased online or in stores.
  • Check with your doctor:  If you want a vaccine early, reach out to your healthcare provider about your options. If you don’t have a primary care physician, check out the official website of your local health department for more information
  • Ignore calls for immediate action. While you may want to be first in line for the vaccine, don’t let that sense of urgency cloud your judgment. Scammers try to get you to act before you think. Don’t fall for it.
  • Think the link may be real? Double check the URL. Scammers often buy official-looking URLs to use in their cons. Be careful that the link is really what it pretends to be. If the message alleges to come from the local government, make sure the URL ends in .gov (for the United States) or .ca (for Canada). When in doubt, perform a separate internet search for the website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

