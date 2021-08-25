BBB: Be careful when donating to organizations supporting Afghan refugees

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Better Business Bureau is urging generous Americans to think twice before donating to organizations that claim to be aiding Afghan refugees.

BBB’s Paula Fleming tells 12 News that scammers typically take advantage of people looking to help those in need, especially during horrific tragedies and natural disasters.

“[Fraudsters] set up GoFundMe [accounts], and they set up fake charities, if you will,” Fleming explained.

If you want to help those fleeing Afghanistan, Fleming said you should do your research before donating to ensure it ends up in the right hands.

Fleming urged people not to just “click a link on social media,” because it’s possible you’ll fall victim to a scam.

If you choose an organization, Fleming also said to be aware of how much of the donation is going to those in need.

“Some are legitimate, but then there’s ones where, for every dollar, 90% goes to them and 10% goes to those you’re trying to help,” she said.

Fleming suggested checking out the BBB Wise Giving Alliance‘s list of reputable charities when choosing who you’re donating to.

The BBB also has several tips to keep in mind on how you can safely donate when a tragedy or natural disaster strikes: