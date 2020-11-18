12 Responds: Will RI further extend the deadline to renew DMV documents?

What is your question? We're here for you»

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The deadline to renew certain licenses, permits and registrations, which was extended to the end of November due to the coronavirus pandemic, is quickly approaching.

Several viewers wrote into 12 Responds regarding the deadline, including one who said her son’s learner’s permit is set to expire and she hasn’t been able to schedule an appointment for him to take a road test.

“I have tried several times. I’ve tried from one day out to up to 4 months out. It’s impossible to schedule a road test,” she wrote.

Paul Grimaldi, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island DMV, said road tests have always booked up quickly even before the pandemic. He said the reason road tests are in high demand because the DMV only has two test sites.

Grimaldi suggested contacting the road test office by phone at (401) 462-5750 or via email at dmv.exams@dmv.ri.gov to see if there are any cancelations or to book an appointment further out.

As for other expiration dates, Grimaldi said the DMV doesn’t plan to further extend the deadlines, meaning if you have a motor vehicle document that expired in March, May, June, August, September or November, you have less than two weeks to renew.

Grimaldi said people can renew registrations and licenses online, or they can drop off an application to any DMV location that’s open or send it by mail.

For anyone who is unable to schedule an appointment before the document expires, he said the DMV, as well as local police departments, will be accommodating “as long as pandemic restrictions remain in place.”

Despite this, he advises against driving with an expired license or registration because officers will be giving citations.