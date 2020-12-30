12 Responds: Will I receive the $600 stimulus check if I owe child support?

CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Qualified Americans could receive their $600 stimulus check as early as Wednesday.

Viewers have been writing into 12 Responds wondering if and when they will receive their stimulus check.

When asked how she felt about the stimulus check, Providence resident Sydney Rosendale said it’s definitely not enough.

“I think people are losing their houses,” she said. “Right now, it’s really sad.”

While many agree more needs to be done for those who are struggling, one viewer said the additional relief is raising more questions and concerns.

“My fear is that our houses are going to be reassessed at a higher rate, and for people who are living off a stimulus check they’re going to be facing tax bills coming in the towns and they won’t have enough money,” Victoria Daffner said.

The money for stimulus checks won’t come from municipalities raising taxes, since it’s a one-time additional tax credit being advanced to qualified Americans. The federal government is borrowing the money.

Another viewer wrote in asking: “If I owe back child support, will I get a stimulus check?”

A document from the House Committee on Ways and Means says yes. Anyone who made less than $75,000 in 2019 will receive the full $600, unlike the previous round of relief.

The form of payment, whether it arrives via direct deposit or in the mail, depends on what tax information the IRS has, and it should arrive before Jan. 15.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

