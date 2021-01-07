12 Responds: Why was my stimulus payment deposited into an unknown account?

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. A number of taxpayers who use tax preparation services, such as H&R Block and TurboTax, say their second relief payments were sent to the incorrect bank account. The IRS and the Treasury Department began issuing the Economic Impact Payments last week of Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Jai’Vante Jones-Clark became nervous when he heard several Americans who used tax preparation services weren’t receiving their second stimulus payments.

Jones-Clark hadn’t received his $600 yet, so he went online to check the status of his payment.

“Who has my money?” he asked. “I needed to find out who had it.”

But when he went onto the IRS website, he noticed something wasn’t right with his account.

“Payment one would have been my stimulus payments from last year, which went perfectly fine through to my bank account,” he recalled. “But payment number two has a whole new bank account that I have no idea where that’s from.”

The IRS has already begun issuing the $600 stimulus payments and released a statement saying, “Direct deposit payments are being made first to those that have valid routing and account information on file for direct deposit purposes.”

Jones-Clark said he still lives at home and planned on using his $600 stimulus payment to help his mother with groceries, rent and other bills. But the account mix-up has forced him to look at the bigger picture.

“I could only imagine how this could be for the families out there who really depend on this right now,” Jones-Clark said. “It seems like it could probably be a way bigger issue.”

“It made me think about all the kids out there or all the people who are living this situation, who are actually going through this,” he continued, referring to Americans who are struggling to pay bills.

Jones-Clark isn’t alone. 12 Responds has received questions and concerns from several viewers who said their stimulus payment was deposited into an unknown bank account, most of which used Turbo Tax and H&R Block to file their tax returns.

Both Turbo Tax, which Jones-Clark used to file his taxes in 2019, and H&R Block responded to the account mix-ups.

Turbo Tax sent out a flurry of tweets Wednesday blaming the IRS for the error that said, “Millions of payments were sent to the wrong account.” The company said its working to fix the problem.

H&R Block sent its affected customers an email informing them of the issue, which reads, “The IRS determines where second stimulus payments were sent, and in some cases, money was sent to a different account than the first stimulus payment last spring.”

In a statement The company said it deposited “millions of stimulus payments to our customers’ bank accounts and onto our Emerald Prepaid Mastercard” on Monday, adding that all direct deposits are being processed.

In response to the complaints, the IRS said, “Because of the speed at which IRS issued this second round of payments, some payments may have been sent to an account that may be closed or no longer active. By law, the financial institution must return the payment to the IRS, they cannot hold and issue the payment to an individual when the account is no longer active.”

Anyone who finds an incorrect account number when checking their stimulus payment can contact H&R Block by calling 1-800-472-5625 or Turbo Tax at 1-800-446-8848.

Those who don’t receive the stimulus payment prior to the deadline can claim it on their 2020 tax returns.