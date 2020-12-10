12 Responds: Why isn’t the RI Blood Center testing all donations for coronavirus antibodies?

What is your question? We're here for you»

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Blood Center has been accepting convalescent plasma donations throughout the pandemic, but it hasn’t been able to conduct antibody tests on all of them due to financial constraints.

One viewer recently wrote into 12 Responds that when he went to donate blood, he learned the R.I. Blood Center wasn’t conducting antibody tests on all of the donations they receive.

He asked: “Shouldn’t the Health Department be looking into this potential source of treatment?”

Spokeswoman Kara LeBlanc said financial constraints have prevented the R.I. Blood Center from conducting the tests on every donation, especially prior to the second surge when fewer donors were testing positive for the virus.

“We would have been adding that testing cost to every single donated unit to find very low positivity rate,” LeBlanc said.

Now, with the help of grant money, the R.I. Blood Center will begin testing all donations.

“When we discover that we have a donor has the antibodies for COVID-19, we will be able to ask them directly to become a convalescent plasma donor,” LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc said donors who have the antibodies will receive a letter in the mail informing them of their eligibility. This, she said, will allow them to find donors who already fit the requirements to donate convalescent plasma.

“Convalescent plasma remains throughout the pandemic right now, and for the foreseeable future, a very viable tool in the toolbox that doctors have to treat patients in the hospitals,” LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc said blood and convalescent plasma donations are made by appointment only. She also urged potential donors not to be discouraged if appointments are booked out for a few weeks, since the need won’t be going away anytime soon.

Anyone looking to donate blood or convalescent plasma can schedule an appointment online.