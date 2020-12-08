12 Responds: My gym closed, so why is a different one now charging me for membership?

What is your question? We're here for you»

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When Boston Sports Clubs (BSC) in Providence closed its doors for good, Work Out World (WOW) in East Providence said they jumped at the opportunity to help the club’s former members.

But one of those former members claims he wasn’t made aware of that and wrote into 12 Responds to figure out why.

Evan Matzell said he had a BSC membership but even after the gym shut down, he noticed deductions from his bank account from “ABC Financial Services.”

“I saw those payments coming in once a month, probably about four to five months ago I noticed the switch,” Matzell recalled.

Matzell said when he contacted ABC Financial Services for answers, he discovered his membership was transferred to WOW East Providence, which he says he didn’t authorize.

But soon after reaching out to 12 Responds, Matzell learned he had received an email from BSC explaining the account transfer and he didn’t see it.

“I’m kind of left wondering what happened,” he said. “Are there other people out there that had the same thing happen?”

In an email, WOW East Providence managing member Beth Beninati said the account transfer was “intended to be seamless and structurally support a maintained exercise program at a nearby club … we stepped in to provide a service.”

Beninati explained that BSC informed all of its members of the transfer and they should have received an email in late August. She said members were also granted a five-week trial period and could have canceled their memberships before Nov. 1.

Slightly less than 900 members were part of the transfer from BSC to WOW, according to Beninati.

She said anyone who wishes to cancel their membership can email WOWCARES@WOWNEWENGLAND.com. Members looking to cancel can also contact ABC Financial Services at customercare@abcfitness.com.