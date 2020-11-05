12 Responds: Is the DMV conducting VIN checks, eye exams during the pandemic?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) currently has four locations open where reservations can be made to conduct business.

However, viewers continue to write into 12 Responds with questions about various services like VIN checks, eye exams, and returning license plates.

One viewer asked: “The DMV website states all VIN checks are being done by state police at the Providence police station. I have been a few times and it’s closed. Are VIN checks being done at all?”

According to DMV spokesperson Paul Grimaldi, the agency is temporarily waiving VIN check requirements done by local police departments on out-of-state vehicle titles.

“The VIN will be electronically verified at the time of titling,” he added.

Another viewer expressed concern about having an eye exam at the DMV: “During this COVID crisis does the DMV have plans for the vision test other than the current machine?”

Grimaldi said Rhode Islanders can opt out and instead have an eye doctor fill out this form which can then be submitted to the DMV.

As for returning license plates, Laura wrote: “I need to surrender plates to DMV for vehicle I sold. On their website under make an appointment, there isn’t an option for this in drop box.”

According to Grimaldi, an appointment doesn’t need to be made to cancel vehicle plates in person. He said there are drop-off boxes at the entrance of open DMV locations where they can be placed during business hours, along with a copy of your driver’s license and registration. Grimaldi also recommended including your contact information.

He also said you can cancel plates through the mail. Send plates to: Division of Motor Vehicles Attn: Plates, 600 New London Avenue, Cranston, R.I. 02920. You’ll need to include a photocopy of the registration, along with a copy of your driver’s license or a document identifying the owner of the vehicle.

Grimaldi also made these two suggestions:

Use registered mail with a return receipt request. To request a plate cancellation receipt (Form TR-3), include a postage paid, self-addressed envelope. Keep the cancellation receipt to avoid future property tax claims if your city or town neglects to remove you from their records.

Or, if you’d like to cancel plates online, visit the DMV’s website and select “Online Services.” Grimaldi said those who choose the online option should discard their plates.