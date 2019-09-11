Conn. troopers brought in to review case involving RISP command staff members

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — The head of the state’s top law enforcement agency has asked his counterpart in Connecticut to conduct an independent review of an incident that involved a member of the Rhode Island State Police command staff.

The Target 12 Investigators have learned the incident in question happened prior to Col. James Manni’s appointment as superintendent of the state police. The case involves a current command staff member accused of striking a suspect who was in custody, and whether the incident was properly investigated.

The individual allegedly hit by the trooper was a juvenile at the time.

No disciplinary action or charges resulted from the initial investigation, but the new colonel has asked the Connecticut State Police to take a fresh look at the case to determine what occurred and if anyone in the department failed to take the proper steps as part of the internal probe.

Connecticut State Police officials began their inquiry earlier this summer. It’s unclear when the report will be done.

A spokesperson for the Connecticut State Police referred all questions to R.I. State Police Lt. Col. Kevin Barry, who declined to comment.

The Connecticut investigation was first reported by the website GoLocalProv.

This isn’t the first time state police leaders have asked an outside agency to investigate one of their own.

In 2013 then-Col. Steven O’Donnell asked the Massachusetts State Police to investigate Lt. Col. Wilfred Hill, a member of the command staff who had an inappropriate relationship with a female has applied to the state police. Hill was demoted and resigned following the investigation.

