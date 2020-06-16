Computer attack targets Care New England hospital group

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Care New England hospital system is being seriously affected by an apparent attack on its computer system, Target 12 has learned.

Care New England is Rhode Island’s second-largest hospital group, owner of Women & Infants, Kent and Butler, as well as one of the state’s largest employers. Its president and CEO, Dr. James Fanale, confirmed the situation in a brief statement Tuesday afternoon.

“Care New England has experienced a data security incident,” Fanale said. “It has employed IT security firms to understand the scope of the incident, and bring the matter to resolution. Patient care remains first and foremost priority.”

Employees at CNE suggested the situation was disrupting the hospitals’ operations.

At 4 p.m. Tuesday, visiting the URL for CNE’s website brought up an error message that said, “The page cannot be displayed because an internal server error has occurred.”

A spokesperson for the R.I. Health Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the situation.