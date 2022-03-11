PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A federal judge on Friday ordered a Burrillville man who prosecutors say was stockpiling weapons to be held without bail, determining his release would represent a danger to the public.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan made the decision to detain Ronald Andruchuck, 37, after reviewing new evidence submitted earlier this week by the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The judge said the new information — which has not been released publicly yet — offered “clear and convincing evidence” that the public could not be reasonably assured safety if Andruchuck was released on bail because of his obsession with firearms.

“An obsession that has led to the neglect of the family,” Sullivan said during a hearing held on Zoom, referencing Andruchuck’s wife and children, who live with him at their Burrillville home.

“I don’t see how, if the family’s safety and security and basic needs weren’t enough for that obsession to be managed by someone with full access to mental health treatment, how can the mental health treatment coming from the court be effective?” she added.

Andruchuck, who tried to speak but wasn’t taken off of mute, cried as he listened to Sullivan explain her rationale for keeping him behind bars at the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls. His attorney, Evan Fitzgerald, unsuccessfully argued Andruchuck should still be released on bail with strict conditions that he said his client would promise to follow. The conditions included home confinement away from his Burrillville house, staying away from certain family members, and being surveilled under GPS monitoring.

“Bail is not a guarantee,” Fitzgerald argued before Sullivan made her decision. “It’s all based on Mr. Andruchuck making a promise to the court that he’s going to comply with those conditions.”

“The promise is what we get,” he added. “We don’t get a guarantee — we just can’t get a guarantee. If that was the case, nobody would ever be released.”

Andruchuk was arrested last month after neighbors said gunshots could be heard coming from his property on at least nine occasions, with some of the bullets whizzing past their homes. The investigation led to the seizure of more than 211 weapons strewn about his home, including a flamethrower.

Andruchuk is facing three federal counts including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and lying on a firearms application. Prosecutors said Andruchuk has had a history of illegal drug use, which he failed to disclose on his firearms application.

The new evidence filed by prosecutors earlier this week was not disclosed explicitly during the hearing, as the two new filings remain under seal. But the debate suggested that prosecutors were concerned about who Andruchuck would contact if released. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald Gendron also raised concerns that Andruchuck might access dangerous material if given the opportunity.

“I just don’t see how it’s possible to release him to his home or some other location that we could guarantee that he would not have access to those things either by himself or someone else retrieving them at his behest,” Gendron said.

The federal prosecutor said more information about that dangerous material could be released to the public after a review by the court and defense.

“The existence of the danger in those things … is just an untenable situation that no conditions can solve,” Gendron added.

Sullivan’s order reverses a previous decision made by U.S. District Judge John McConnell, who said last week Adruchuck could be released from jail on bail with conditions. McConnell’s decision, however, came before prosecutors filed the new evidence earlier this week.

“What the evidence reveals is a level of mental health and substance abuse disorder that is deep, appears to be intractable — that treatment has been available, accessed but seemingly manipulated,” Sullivan said.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Tolly Taylor (ttaylor@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook

Tim White contributed to this report.