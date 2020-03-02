Closings & Delays
Child welfare activist, DCYF critic loses battle with cancer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nicholas Alahverdian, a longtime critic of Rhode Island’s child care system who alleged he was “tortured and raped” in DCYF-approved group homes, died Saturday after losing a battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Alahverdian, who had moved out of the country with his wife and two children about four years ago, was 32.

His wife, who asked not to be identified, said she and Alahverdian left Rhode Island due to “security concerns.”

“He lived a warrior’s life,” she said. “A fighter in spirit, but a peacemaker in practice. He overcame significant abuse and harmful living conditions.”

Alahverdian filed a federal lawsuit in 2002, alleging he was sexually assaulted by group home residents and employees as he said he was “shuffled” through several Rhode Island, Florida and Nebraska facilities by the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF).

The lawsuit was settled in 2013, but the details were not disclosed.

Last week, Alahverdian said he was hopeful about a resolution filed in the Rhode Island House of Representatives by Providence State Rep. Raymond Hull, calling for a commission to study the treatment of children in DCYF custody.

“This is something that’s been needed since I first proposed it years ago,” Alahverdian said. “[DCYF care] has only gotten worse since then.”

