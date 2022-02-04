Charts: Tracking the campaign cash in the race for RI governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The five Democrats vying for Rhode Island governor raised a combined $1.5 million during the final quarter of 2021, as the race for the state’s top job continues to heat up with seven months until the primary.

The candidates seeking to unseat Gov. Dan McKee in the September Democratic primary include former Secretary of State Matt Brown, current Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes and community organizer Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz.

McKee, who hasn’t officially launched his own campaign yet, is expected to seek a full term after becoming governor last March when former Gov. Gina Raimondo left midterm to join the Biden administration.

The governor currently has the most cash among the five Democrats, though Foulkes by far raised money at the fastest clip during the final three months of 2021, which was her first quarter in the race.

A Target 12 analysis of the more than 3,100 campaign contributions given to the five candidates between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 shows their donations came from a variety of places, including a handful from outside the country. And most came from individuals rather than political action committees.

Foulkes — the most recent entrant into the race — helped kick-start her nascent campaign with a $100,000 personal loan. But she also received the most individual contributions among all candidates during the final three months of 2021, both inside and outside of the state, with 1,528 donations averaging $636 each.

McKee ranked second, with an average donation of $416, followed by Gorbea ($228) and Brown ($135). The average donation given to the Muñoz campaign totaled $81, the smallest among the candidates.

Rhode Islanders made up the base of financial support for three of the five candidates — Gorbea, McKee and Muñoz — during the quarter. By contrast, Brown and Foulkes received over half their donations from out-of-state residents.

A closer examination of the out-of-state donations revealed many came from nearby states, including Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York. But some candidates relied heavily on support from farther away, including California, Florida and Puerto Rico. And two donors for the Foulkes campaign listed their home addresses in Hong Kong and London, respectively.

