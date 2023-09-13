PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — All charges have been dropped against a former Providence College men’s basketball player accused of pulling a gun on his ex-girlfriend earlier this year, court records obtained by Target 12 show.

Documents show the state had “insufficient evidence” against the 22-year-old, who a college spokesperson said has since withdrawn from PC.

“Alyn and his family made a decision to enter the transfer portal earlier this summer and withdraw from PC,” said the spokesperson, Steven Maurano. “We wish Alyn all the best in his future.”

Breed’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As of May, Breed had still been enrolled but suspended from men’s basketball and other athletic activities, and remained off campus.

Breed was previously held without bail after he was arraigned in April on gun charges, as well as driving without the consent of the operator.

A Providence woman told police Breed came into her home uninvited in April and pulled out a gun, demanding that she hand over her phone.

In court, it was revealed Breed and the alleged victim had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for about a year.

There’s been little activity with the case since May. At the time, a motion had been filed by the alleged victim’s attorney to vacate a no-contact order between Breed and the alleged victim. But the hearing never took place.

Court records show since the date of the incident, “the complainant has stopped cooperating with investigators.”

“Additionally, the investigation, which included multiple witness interviews, and review of cellphone data and surveillance, has failed to corroborate the initial allegations,” the dismissal notice read.