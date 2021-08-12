Census 2020: Here’s how much the population grew in every RI community

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Brand-new census data shows the population grew in nearly every Rhode Island municipality between 2010 and 2020, with the state’s smallest city leading the way.

A Target 12 analysis of 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday shows population increases in at least 34 of the state’s 39 cities and towns. Two municipalities — Bristol and Narragansett — saw a decrease in total residents, and 2020 data was not immediately available for communities with fewer than 5,000 residents, including Block Island, Foster and Little Compton.

Central Falls' population grew 16.6% to 22,583 people in 2020, representing the largest percentage increase compared to 2010. The other communities with the highest population growth were East Greenwich, Cumberland, Providence and Lincoln.

Apart from the declines in Bristol and Narragansett, the communities with the smallest population growth included Warwick (0.2%), East Providence (0.2%), Scituate (0.5%), Exeter (0.5%) and Burrillville (1.3%).

Providence remained by far the largest municipality in Rhode Island, growing to nearly 191,000 residents. Cranston and Warwick were nearly tied at almost 83,000 each, with Pawtucket ranking next at over 75,000. No other Rhode Island community had a population of more than 50,000.

Federal officials issued the municipal-level data as part of a partial data release on Thursday, as the Census Bureau scrambles to get out census-bloc data for states to begin political redistricting efforts after the process was delayed by the pandemic.

The state-level census data already offered an initial surprise back in April, when Rhode Island unexpectedly retained both of its two seats in the U.S. House.

Top Rhode Island Democrats this week picked a group of 18 lawmakers and members of the public who will use the new data to redraw Rhode Island's political maps in the coming months, setting the state for next year's election.

More detailed local data is expected to be released by Sept. 30, according to census officials.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is an investigative reporter for WPRI 12.

Ted Nesi and Sarah Guernelli contributed to this story.