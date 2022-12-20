PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Burrillville man facing multiple federal counts after hundreds of guns were found stockpiled in his home has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors according to a court filing Tuesday.

Ronald Andruchuk, 38, has agreed to plead guilty to three charges: two counts of making false statements “during a firearm purchase,” and possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

Andruchuk agreed to forfeit the more than 200 weapons and all the ammunition found in his Burrillville home. The stockpile will be destroyed by the government.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop two other counts and recommend a sentence at the “low end of the range of sentences for the offense level,” which will be determined by U.S. Probation prior to his sentencing.

Andruchuk will not be allowed to appeal the sentence if U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy sentences the defendant within the guideline range.

Andruchuk has been held at the Wyatt Detention Center since his arrest in February after detectives found 211 firearms, a flamethrower, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and a number of partially constructed ghost guns strewn about his house, which he shared with his wife and three children.

According to court documents, Andruchuk was in possession of ghost guns and parts in the style of an AR-15, as well as cocaine, amphetamines, and methamphetamines.

He is also accused of sending messages to his wife “for the sole purpose of harassing her,” according to the court document.

The plea deal does not impact the state charges that he also faces. In June, Attorney General Peter Neronha charged Andruchuk with nine counts including drug possession, domestic violence, cyberstalking and ghost gun charges.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.