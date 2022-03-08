BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Burrillville man facing charges that he stockpiled a cache of weapons will remain behind bars after federal prosecutors filed “extensive” new information with the court.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan ordered Ronald Andruchuk, 37, to remain held at the Wyatt Detention Center pending the review of the material and rescheduled the hearing to Friday at 2 p.m. Andruchuk appeared at the virtual hearing remotely from the Wyatt.

“The government filed last night, as recently as an hour and a half ago, new information bearing on the issue on bail,” Sullivan said. “The information is extensive.”

No further information was immediately available about the additional evidence.

Sullivan’s order comes just 24 hours after U.S. District Judge John McConnell issued an order for Andruchuck to be released, with conditions to ensure public safety set by Sullivan.

Sullivan said she briefly reviewed the new information and was “satisfied it is of a nature that certainly has a bearing on whether there are conditions of release.”

“I find good cause for the delay,” she said.

Andruchuk was arrested last month after neighbors said gunshots could be heard coming from his property on at least nine occasions, with some of the bullets whizzing past their homes. The investigation led to the seizure of more than 211 weapons strewn about his home, including a flamethrower.

US Attorney evidence photo from Andruchuk’s home

Andruchuk is facing three federal counts including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and lying on a firearms application. Prosecutors said Andruchuk has had a history of illegal drug use, which he failed to disclose on his firearms application.

Last week, the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s Office appealed Sullivan’s original decision to release Andruchuk with a GPS monitoring bracelet. In their motion, prosecutors said federal agents also found he was making ghost guns in his home. Ghost guns are firearms often made with parts ordered through the mail and are untraceable because they do not have serial numbers on them.

“Ghost guns” seized from Burrillville home

In a court filing, prosecutors said Andruchuk “explained that he had made a significant profit through investments in cryptocurrency,” which is how he was able to purchase so many weapons.

At an earlier hearing, McConnell said the amount of weapons found in the defendant’s home was “mind boggling,” but noted in his order for release that there are no laws preventing the number of guns a person can own.

“While this fact continues to boggle the court’s mind, the court is committed to following and upholding the law as it is currently written,” McConnell wrote in a footnote.

He said the U.S. attorney’s office failed to provide “clear and convincing” evidence that there were no conditions that could be met to ensure public safety if Andruchuk were released.

“This court can impose sufficient and adequate conditions of release such as limiting Mr. Andruchuk’s access to firearms, getting him the necessary mental and substance abuse treatments, and taking actions to ensure the safety of probation officers and law enforcement,” McConnell wrote.

Andruchuk has been held at the Wyatt facility in Central Falls since his arrest.

Andruchuk ran for a Cranston state representative seat in 2018 as a Republican, mounting a write-in campaign after he failed to qualify for the ballot, according to Board of Elections records and his Facebook page.