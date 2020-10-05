Britt trial kicks off examination of 2016 mailer from GOP candidate Lawton

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The high-profile trial of House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s former political adviser Jeffrey Britt kicked off Monday with a replay of how a controversial political mailer was paid for and distributed just weeks before the speaker’s competitive re-election campaign in 2016.

Shawna Lawton, the Republican candidate whose campaign was ultimately listed as sending out the mailer, was the first witness called in the case. Her testimony offered a window into the weeks leading up to the general election in 2016, when she was approached by Britt – then working on Mattiello’s campaign – after losing her primary election to Republican candidate Steve Frias. (Frias made a brief appearance in court to listen to her testimony in the morning.)

Lawton — who has an agreement with prosecutors to avoid prosecution by testifying — said she and Britt discussed the possibility of creating a mailer in support of Mattiello, a Democrat, which she agreed to do in part because she felt the GOP and Frias had “ganged up” on her and treated her unfairly during the primary.

Lawton also said she was encouraged by Mattiello’s more conservative positions opposing driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants, and supporting elimination of the master lever, which allowed voters to support political parties rather than individual candidates.

Lawton, a Cranston resident, said Britt gave her a mock-up version of the mailer that would go out to voters, and even offered his assistance when it came to financing the project – as Lawton’s campaign account had run out of money.

“He said that he might be able to help,” Lawton said.

Later, she testified Britt provided her with two checks – both worth $1,000 – made out to her campaign from Victor Pichette and Teresa Graham. In exchange, Lawton said she cut a check for $2,125 for the mailer, which she gave to Britt.

Lawton’s initial testimony offered some insight into the state’s case against Britt, who has been charged with one felony count of money laundering and a misdemeanor charge of violating campaign finance laws. The prosecution has indicated in court filings that it plans to show how Britt actually paid Pichette $1,000 in cash to write that check, and then failed to properly disclose that information.

But Britt’s defense lawyer, former Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Robert Corrente, pushed back on the testimony, and tried to poke holes in Lawton’s credibility. Corrente first got Lawton to confirm there had been coordination between her campaign and the Mattiello supporters, before highlighting contradictory statements she made both publicly and through campaign finance documents.

Specifically, Corrente pointed to a 2016 interview she gave to broadcaster Dan Yorke, when she repeatedly claimed there had been no coordination. Later, she made a similar assertion through an independent expenditure filing.

“That wasn’t true, was it?” Corrente asked, evoking a quick response from Lawton.

“That was a mistake,” she said.

“It was the same mistake you made on Dan Yorke,” Corrente said.

Moreira repeatedly objected to Corrente’s strategy, suggesting his argument had little to do with whether Britt was guilty of laundering money.

Superior Court Judge Daniel Procaccini is overseeing the bench trial and will ultimately decide whether Britt is guilty, since Britt waived the option of a 12-person jury hearing the case.

The courtroom looked unlike most past trials in Rhode Island, as the coronavirus pandemic forced courthouse staff to limit the amount of people allowed in-person. While nearly everyone wore masks, the judge declined to do so, saying he was sitting far enough away from others and needed to be understood clearly.

The judge also said he would ask witnesses to remove their masks while testifying, saying it’s difficult to know whether someone is being forthright when only their eyes are showing.

Procaccini called for a one-hour break at 1 p.m. Lawton was expected to return to the stand afterward for more questions from Moreira.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook