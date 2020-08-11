Boston Sports Clubs evicted in Providence, owes $200K in rent

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The embattled owner of Boston Sports Clubs has been evicted from its East Side facility in Providence and ordered to pay its landlord nearly $200,000, according to court documents.

The once-popular Pitman Street gym has been shuttered with an eviction order taped to its doors, showing the tenant – TSI Providence East Side LLC – isn’t allowed onto the premise and must pay its landlord $190,040.

“BSC Providence is closed until further notice,” staff wrote on a separate note taped to the door. “We deeply apologize for the sudden notice and are hopeful BSC will return as regularly scheduled soon.”

Town Sports International, the parent company of Boston Sports Clubs, did not respond to multiple requests for comment. An eviction attorney representing the landlord referred all questions to his client, Koffler Realty Associates, which declined to comment.

The money owed includes back rent and the cost of the legal proceedings. TSI Providence East Side did not defend itself against the eviction claim, according to court documents.

“It is considered closed as the judge rendered a disposition in the case,” according to courts spokesperson Craig Berke.

Boston Sports Clubs has struggled financially throughout the pandemic, as gyms were among the first businesses forced to close when COVID-19 started spreading rapidly earlier this year.

In Massachusetts, Boston Sports Clubs came under fire in the beginning of the pandemic after charging members while its gyms were closed, and then again last month when several people reported problems when trying to cancel accounts.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office has received hundreds of complaints directed at Boston Sports Clubs. R.I. Attorney General’s Office spokesperson Kristy dosReis said Rhode Island will not disclose information about complaints against a specific company.

As of July 24, nearly 50 commercial property evictions had been filed in court since a state-ordered moratorium expired on June 2. Four of those cases had been resolved, according to court data.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.