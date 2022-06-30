PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police on Thursday released body-worn camera footage of the dramatic February shootout on Denison Street, showing families fleeing from hundreds of rounds of gunfire that resulted in one dead suspect.

The Providence Police Department released five clips of body-cam video from the early-morning shootout between law enforcement and 61-year-old Scott MacLean. The Providence resident barricaded himself inside his home at about 2:30 a.m. after police responded to a domestic violence call, according to police.

The body-cam footage shows the standoff erupted into gunfire shortly after 6 a.m., spurring police to begin evacuating nearby homes, ushering families out of the area as gunshots are heard nearby.

“Sarge, I got a family over here,” said one of the officers to his sergeant, shortly before a woman holding her baby came out of a nearby doorway.

“Where do we go?” the woman asked.

“Across the street,” the sergeant said. “Go behind that car.”

In a separate clip, officers can be heard frantically trying to take out MacLean, who they said started a fire and had an automatic rifle he was using to try and take out a so-called “throw-bot.” The robotic device is equipped with a camera and used by police to try and get a visual on suspects during standoffs.

“He trying to load the rifle and shoot the bot,” one officer is heard yelling.

“Take him out, take him out,” another shouted.

According to a review by Target 12, Providence police had responded to the two-family home prior to the early-morning gun battle 16 times since 2015, including as recently as the week beforehand. Police said they responded that day because of a report of MacLean assaulting his family.

Leading up to the gunfire, the body camera footage shows officers trying to talk MacLean down from his second-floor apartment.

“You’ve got a family outside that’s worried about you,” an officer is heard calling up to MacLean.

This is a breaking news story. Video will be posted shortly and this story will be updated.

Kait Walsh contributed to this report.